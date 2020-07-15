When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?”
That quote has been attributed over the years to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (incorrectly) and the economist John Maynard Keynes, who may have said it, but there is still some debate.
It’s uncertain parentage, however, makes it no less insightful. It is a pithy distillation of healthy skepticism and how knowledge — especially scientific knowledge — works, or is supposed to.
All of this is worth keeping in mind when considering all the seemingly contradictory pronouncements about the new coronavirus.
Everything from the virus’ symptoms, to how it is transmitted, to who is most at risk, and how people can best protect themselves is subject to change. And all have changed.
This can be confusing, especially if one searches the internet and happens to find advice that is months old and has since been superseded by new advice that says exactly the opposite.
The efficacy of wearing cloth masks to protect oneself from the virus that causes COVID-19 is one example. At first, the advice was cloth masks were no good, and that only N95 masks — then in short supply — were effective at stopping the coronavirus. People are still sharing this as if it were gospel truth, but it is really yesterday’s news.
Next, scientists and health experts said that while cloth masks might not prevent you from getting COVID-19, they might help prevent you (if you are an asymptomatic carrier) from giving it to others. This advice has now taken on the form of conventional wisdom, and it is behind many cities and some states passing mandatory mask ordinances.
There are reasons for this change in advice, and they have to do with scientists learning more about COVID-19 as more research becomes available. When the facts change, they change their minds.
The reason N95 masks were originally thought to offer the only protection is because the coronavirus is too small to be stopped by a cloth mask. But then researchers discovered the virus was transmitted mostly via water droplets, which are not too small for a cloth mask to stop.
Now, some scientists are revising their advice again, saying cloth masks may even help protect the wearer.
“There is this theory that facial masking reduces the (amount of virus you get exposed to) and disease severity,” Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, told The Los Angeles Times.
The changing advice is not evidence of a partisan agenda or a vast conspiracy. It is an inside look at how science happens, only at a far more accelerated rate than usual and with far more public attention.
These debates and reversals and revisions usually take place far away from the public and the press in the pages of academic journals.
The coronavirus makes it crucial that people not only have information with the understanding that even the most up-to-date information is subject to future revision.
This is not a flaw in the system. This is the best of how a system made up of imperfect human beings with limited knowledge works.
