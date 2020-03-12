Efforts to help the homeless in the Shoals are missing one key ingredient, an outside source told local leaders last week.
“The main thing you need is a coalition,” said Kelsey Johnson, the executive director of the Hospitality Hub in Memphis, Tennessee.
Johnson spent a couple of days in the Shoals, visiting the Room at the Inn’s intake center, walking through the downtown district so he could talk to some homeless individuals, and meeting with business and city government leaders to discuss their concerns.
Afterwards, he pinpointed the need for a more focused effort to tackle the homeless issue. And he also pointed out the need for a permanent shelter of some type.
Credit for Johnson’s visit goes to the Downtown Florence Alliance (DFA), whose members released a statement last month calling for a joint community strategy to assist those in need, and local residents who are homeless. As a follow-up to that meeting, some local residents are planning on traveling to Memphis to observe the Hospitality Hub’s operation.
This proactive approach of the DFA to what has become a sensitive issue in the community is noteworthy, and commendable.
Johnson’s emphasis on developing a partnership approach must become the cornerstone of the local effort. A fractured effort will just continue to inject emotional discord into the issue.
“The thing that he made most clear to us is the coordination,” said Mayor Steve Holt.
That coordination must be universally accepted by everyone involved in the coalition.
The Hospitality Hub is a great example of what can be accomplished when all parties are working in unison to effect change.
Johnson pointed out he has 123 “partners” that support what the Hospitality Hub is doing to assist the homeless. That commitment to achieve a common goal has enabled the agency to provide a variety of services to the estimated 2,800 homeless individuals in Memphis.
Developing such a coalition will be a challenge as emotions surrounding the homeless issue have escalated in recent weeks. The DFA’s willingness to push aside those differences in search of a solution is just the kind of action needed in times such as these.
