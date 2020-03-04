Natalie Chanin had a lot of key information last week with visiting members of the University of North Alabama narrative photography class. But perhaps the most important things she had to say to the students had nothing to do with the art of telling a story through photographs.
The internationally renowned fashion designer and owner of Alabama Chanin gave the students three key components that every company, big or small, is looking for when hiring employees — flexibility, the ability to cooperate and work well with others, and dependability.
Chanin’s observations are based on her decades of experience as a business owner. But the traits she mentioned come up time and time again in discussions with business executives, chamber and economic development leaders.
Of course, Chanin tied her comments to the arts. For example, her discussion of flexibility was framed around her belief that students shouldn’t feel tied to any one form of art, but should be open to pursuing other forms of artistic expression.
She pointed out that students would likely begin their work careers focusing on one particular task. “Companies operate in a very lean method,” she added, “and day to day you may be asked to do something else. And that’s how businesses are going to exist in the future.”
The takeaway is simple: The more flexible you are as an employee, the better equipped you are to function in such an ever-changing workplace environment.
Chanin then discussed the importance of collaboration — being able to work with others. Her arts-based example detailed how in the fashion industry, clothing designers must work hand-in-hand with photographers and models if a new clothing line is to be successful.
But her final point should be the one the students keep at the forefront of their memories as they prepare to enter the workforce.
“People want to know what the secret sauce is,” said Chanin, a reference to business success. “The truth is, there are no secret sauces; it’s just showing up.”
A month ago, we heard Josh Laney, director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, say the same thing to the six dozen students in the Launch Career Development program at Florence High School.
Laney didn’t mince words when he told the students present that in his travels all across Alabama, he was hearing the same thing from employers. They all are looking for two things, Laney said: People who can pass a drug test, and people who will show up for work.
“Just showing up” for work is a great creed for all employees to live by if they want to be successful.
