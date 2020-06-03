Pop quiz. Who said the following?
“The current practices of social media platforms … are untenable. … I’m open to considering reforms to Section 230 that preserve the freedom of the internet while increasing accountability for tech platforms. But the starting point must be for Congress and the appropriate state authorities to open investigations into … big tech companies.”
If you said President Donald Trump or one of his allies in his war against social media platforms — especially Twitter — like Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, your mistake is understandable. Actually that’s a quote by former presidential candidate and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren from an interview she gave earlier this year.
Before President Trump and other Republicans got Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act in their sights, it was far more common to see Democrats, especially from the party’s more progressive wing, tilting at the law meant to encourage robust public debate online.
But what is Section 230, anyway? Ask a member of Congress or the Trump administration and you’ll probably get an answer that’s not just wrong, but barely coherent. Few laws are as misunderstood or deliberately misrepresented — by people smart enough to know better — as Section 230.
The Electronic Frontier Foundation calls 230 “the most important law protecting internet speech.”
The law itself says: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”
That’s a bit legalistic, so we’ll let the EFF translate: “Online intermediaries that host or republish speech are protected against a range of laws that might otherwise be used to hold them legally responsible for what others say and do.”
That means, for example, that this newspaper can be held legally responsible for the stories it publishes. It cannot be held legally responsible, however, for comments readers leave on its website.
The same applies to Facebook and Twitter: They are responsible for their own speech, but not their users’ speech.
Section 230 is meant to foster free and open debate, and there is no doubt it does. It also codifies speech protections that courts were already starting on their own to weave into the common law.
Some progressives have been upset by all of this, claiming that conservative activists, Republicans, the president and others are able to say whatever they want on online platforms such as Twitter and Facebook and no one will stop them.
It wasn’t until some on the right started to get bounced from forums like Twitter — almost always for flagrant violations of the platform’s terms of service — that Republicans joined a chorus of what had been almost exclusively left-wing voices.
Many conservatives remembered how the so-called Fairness Doctrine was used to narrow public debate on TV and radio. It wasn’t until the Fairness Doctrine’s repeal that conservative talk radio was able to take off.
Now some of the same conservative radio hosts, who warned of a return of the Fairness Doctrine or the repeal of Section 230 as recently as the Obama administration, are ready to junk Section 230. And they’ve become more insistent since Twitter has started fact-checking President Trump’s tweets.
The fact-checking is, in fact, a compromise step on Twitter’s part. Many of the president’s tweets violate Twitter’s terms of service, and if he were anyone else, he’d be banned outright.
Perhaps Twitter fact-checking the president is self-defeating, but it is a private company and is within its rights to do so, just as it is within its rights to ban users who violate the platform’s rules.
Without Section 230, which Trump has tweeted he wants to repeal — “REVOKE 230!” — conservatives wouldn’t have more speech online, but less.
If companies like Facebook and Twitter could be held liable for anything their users could say, they would start policing their users with a zealousness Big Brother would envy.
