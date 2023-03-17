The issue

Sunshine Week is a good time to reflect on our need to keep the actions of all our government agencies as transparent as possible. We will continue to do our best to keep you posted on how well those rights are being respected, and to point out instances we find where those rights are neglected, ignored or violated.

When James Madison drafted the Bill of Rights in 1791, he called freedom of the press “one of the great bulwarks of liberty.”

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.