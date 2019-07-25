Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton is getting a 23 percent pay raise in October, and he managed to obtain it without the general public’s knowledge.
Singleton took advantage of a legislative requirement to get his $18,000 pay increase. He petitioned two area lawmakers to sponsor a local bill in the recently completed session that would bump his pay from $78,760 to $96,760 a year.
For the record, there was absolutely nothing irregular about the path Singleton took to get his pay raise. Raising a sheriff’s salary requires legislative action. But the timing of the request and the failure to telegraph those plans to taxpayers is, quite honestly, bothersome.
Here’s why:
Singleton was elected to a second term in November 2018. He knew exactly how much he would be making as sheriff when he chose to run for re-election.
So, his unhappiness with his compensation just weeks into his new term in office is disturbing. To our knowledge, Singleton made no public proclamations during his re-election campaign that he was underpaid and deserved a raise. Therefore, the taxpayers had no idea the sheriff was unhappy with his salary, or that he planned to petition the Legislature for a raise.
We suspect the truth is, Singleton didn’t make the pay raise a public issue during his campaign because it could have hurt his chances for re-election.
If Singleton deserved a raise, as he insists he did, he should have been willing to openly discuss that need with his constituents, since they will now have to foot the additional $18,000 bill per year for the rest of his time in office, and for those sheriffs who follow behind him. If Singleton did not want to broach the subject during his re-election campaign, he could have done so immediately after his election as he worked with sponsors Rep. Lynn Greer and Rep. Phillip Pettus to craft the proposal.
The sheriff’s stated reasons for his raise are as weak as his efforts to inform taxpayers of his salary intentions.
He complained that two other elected officials made more than he did. As previously noted, he was well aware of that fact when he ran for re-election, but didn’t make that an issue before voters.
But the kicker Singleton used as defense of his actions was a decision in 2018 to remove the monthly supplement the state was giving sheriffs to provide food for jail inmates. The state eliminated those supplements because of widespread reports of improper use of the funds.
Singleton said $2,000 to $2,500 a month of those state funds “was my supplement,” so he feels he deserved a raise to cover the loss of the funds. However, he never ran that reasoning by the Lauderdale County residents who will start covering the loss of that state supplement, effective Oct. 1.
As a rule, we believe any salary increase for an elected county official should not be implemented until the beginning of the next term of office. This would ensure taxpayers have a chance to agree or disagree with the incumbent’s belief they are worth more money than they are being paid.
