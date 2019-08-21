Ten years ago when he decided to host what would become an annual event, Billy Reid could have chosen a lot of places to host his Shindig. But he didn’t hesitate to hold the event in the area he calls home.
In the intervening years, the Shindig has grown in scope. Thousands make their way to the Shoals each year to participate in the various events, including a runway show of Reid’s fashions that rivals what you’d see in New York. They come from various points of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and Japan. And they leave with a better understanding of why Reid enjoys the small-town atmosphere of this Southern city.
For Reid, the greatest enjoyment of each new version of his Shindig is watching the interaction of those visitors with the residents of the Shoals.
“That dynamic is a really magical part of it,” he said last week. “When you see all these people, with nothing in common in a lot of ways sharing a pretty special time for several days, that’s my favorite part. It’s just an intangible that creates something that helps move us all forward.”
Reid has shown his appreciation for the Shoals by hosting ticketed music shows in the 700-seat Shoals Theatre, a sandlot baseball game at the University of North Alabama baseball stadium, and a free concert in Wilson Park.
For this year’s 11th edition, he decided to add to and change the lineup of public events.
Friday’s free show in the park will feature a great lineup of musical talent, some special food offerings by award-winning chefs, and at the end of the music, a screening of the preview of Ken Burns’ documentary “Country Music.”
Also this year, the sandlot baseball game has been moved from mid-day Friday to Saturday, which should allow more people to attend the game. Those award-winning chefs will also be serving up their food fare at the baseball game.
And then Saturday afternoon, there will be another free music show in Wilson Park from 1 to 9 p.m. Reid promises there will be music for all tastes.
And as a special treat, there will be a scaled-down version of Birmingham’s well-known Pepper Place farmers market.
For Reid, the annual Shindig is a wonderful mixture of business and pleasure with benefits that linger long after the final event shuts down.
“We’re the small town in the South that is really doing a lot of things,” said Reid. “I think Florence and the Shoals represent the new South that is a little more progressive and forward thinking.”
