Area music fans will have the opportunity this weekend to partake in a one-day music festival that could become an annual event.
The inaugural ShoalsFest kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday at McFarland Park, and based upon the lineup of performers, it should be an afternoon to remember.
That’s just what Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Isbell hopes.
Isbell and his manager, Traci Thomas, began seriously kicking around the idea of holding a music festival in Florence about two years ago.
While he was growing up in Muscle Shoals, Isbell remembers how he and his friends had to travel out of town if they wanted to see a national touring rock band. If this weekend’s event proves to be successful, that may not be the case anymore.
Being one of Alabama’s most critically acclaimed artists, Isbell was able to tap into his list of acquaintances to put together a solid show. Of course, he and his band, The 400 Unit, will be performing, as will Isbell’s wife, Amanda Shires. Also scheduled to appear are Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples, Rob Aldridge and the Proponents, the Prescriptions, Caleb Elliott and the Kernal.
Staples will be returning to the Shoals for the first time since she recorded at Muscle Shoals Sounds Studio in 1972.
McFarland Park was the natural choice for the event as Isbell has played there during the annual Fourth of July celebrations in years past.
The neat thing about ShoalsFest is Isbell’s willingness to put forth the effort necessary to put on such a show. It’s his way of giving back to the area that helped shape his musical career.
“Jason is an unwavering ambassador for the Muscle Shoals music scene,” said Judy Hood, a member of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors. “People like Jason help us keep this dream alive.”
Isbell is optimistic that Saturday’s music fest will match all the pre-event hype it has generated.
“If this one goes off well and everything goes according to plan, we’re definitely planning on doing it again,” Isbell said last week as final preparations were in the works.
We’re hoping it ends up being a blockbuster weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.