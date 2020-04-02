Seamstress Lisa Clement of Ford City said after she saw some discussions on social media about making substitute masks, she and a friend decided to start sewing.
It was something they could do with their free time now that they’re sheltering themselves at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two of them have made more than 100 masks from Clement’s stash of fabric. They use cotton material as well as some dense cotton batting.
They’re not alone in the effort. Here in the Shoals, local industries and individuals like Clement have stepped up to do their part to provide a much-needed supply of masks to health care workers.
• After receiving a request from a local hospital system, Alabama Chanin designated a team of seamstresses to make masks and gowns. Those seamstresses are producing 2,500 to 3,000 masks per week.
• About 90% of OnPoint Manufacturing’s employees are now sewing masks. President and CEO Kirby Best said the company received an order for 30,000 masks. His employees are producing about 3,000 masks per day, and he expects they’ll continue to do so for at least the next six weeks.
• First United Methodist Church has asked individuals in the community who can sew to join its effort to produce masks. Church member Terry Buchannan said the church has received requests from North Alabama Medical Center, El Reposo Nursing Facility and others in the community that need about 700 masks. Donated masks can be placed in a resealable plastic bag and dropped off at the church.
• And for those who would like to help, the Jo Ann Fabric and Craft store has a pattern available on its website that can be used to make the masks.
Almost anyone can make these simpler masks that offer at least some protection — possibly as much as social distancing, although masks are not a substitute for that. They are simply another tool. And they could become a more integral tool in the future.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has become the public face of the federal government’s coronavirus response, has said a formal recommendation to wear face masks may be coming.
“Dr. Fauci says the task force is considering recommending broader mask use for the public, but are wary of taking away supplies from health care workers,” reported CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday.
According to Fauci: “When we get in a situation where we have enough masks, I believe there will be some very serious consideration.”
Until that time, we can all do our part to limit the spread of this disease by practicing social distancing. The advice to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people is serious.
In an interview with CNN Tuesday morning, Fauci said mitigation efforts like social distancing are starting to have an impact, helping to flatten the curve so that medical facilities are not as overwhelmed as they otherwise would be. The fact that social distancing seems to be working means we should keep it up, not let up.
And if we can add masks to our arsenal, even homemade ones, every little bit may help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.