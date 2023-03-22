While politicians argue over which political ideologies they want mandated and which they want excluded from public schools, the schools are going about their business of teaching the next generation.
Sometimes lost in the discussion of how to teach things like history and science — or even reading and math — are day-to-day life skills. These are the sorts of things that rarely show up on tests, especially the standardized ones everyone uses to compare how good or bad a job school districts or states are doing of educating their students.
Yet basic competence in how to do things like maintain an automobile or manage a bank account are just as important as all of that. And not every child is learning those skills at home.
That’s why life skills instruction like “Reality Check,” which took place last week at Sheffield High School, is important.
Offered by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, “Reality Check” aims to teach youths across the state about life after high school through financial simulation activities.
Colbert County Extension Coordinator Karen Crow said the program drives home the importance of the choices the students make.
“Just renting versus buying (a home) requires serious consideration and research,” she said. “We want the students to be equipped when they take that next step after high school.”
Students in the “Reality Check” program had to budget for mortgages, insurance, childcare, utilities, clothing and groceries. For some, it was a reality check indeed. After budgeting for necessities, many of the students said they didn’t have money left over for entertainment at the end of the month.
Educators say lessons like that also drive home the value of getting a good education that can lead to a good-paying job that allows one to splurge on fun and entertainment.
If that’s the case, then maybe the best way to get students to take an interest in reading, math and the other subjects that appear on standardized tests is to give students enough experience solving everyday challenges to see why a good education is important.
They worst that could happen is they might be able to save money on an accountant by being able to file their own taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.