Monday night a multiracial crowd of about 200 people gathered on the lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse. The day before, a smaller crowd had gathered in front of the post office in Florence. Both events were peaceful protests of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police on May 25.
Across the nation, many such protests have turned to riots, and those riots are damaging the already fragile economies of those cities, and endangering people’s lives. The end results of these violent protests against police brutality are often misguided.
If your beef is against police brutality, why burn down an affordable housing complex? Those living in the complex aren’t the root of the problem. And how does the destruction and looting of small neighborhood businesses deliver justice for George Floyd? It doesn’t. Most of those business owners are already struggling to keep their doors open, thanks to the pandemic.
So it was refreshing that the organizers of this week’s local protests took a different approach.
“We’re trying to show outrage in a constructive manner,” said Tori Bailey, president of the Tri-County Branch of the NAACP and Colbert County commissioner. “This is all of our fight.”
She’s right, and that’s why it’s important the fight is a unified effort that has people of all colors standing together to combat racial inequalities.
Those residents who participated in this week’s two protests did justice to the memory of George Floyd. Their positive, peaceful approach to effecting change offers hope for meaningful solutions.
Sunday, there will be another event – a “Rally for Justice” from noon to 2 p.m. at the post office in Florence. Organizer Meg Brittnell and several others will address racial concerns in our communities.
It’s important that we speak up against racial inequalities, and all types of injustices. We must speak out, but we should do so peacefully.
It’s also time for us to hear the concerns of those bold enough to stand together to combat racism, and then to get to work to correct the problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.