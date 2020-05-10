Today’s Mother’s Day celebration will be like no other in our memories.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, family gatherings to celebrate generations of Moms will not be held. Restaurants won’t be hosting groups for Mother’s Day specials as their dining rooms remain closed under Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer at Home” order. Churches closed by the same order won’t be recognizing the mothers seated among their congregants.
But the unique situation won’t keep us from remembering our Moms. We’ll still send bouquets of red roses to let them know we love them. Cards will be delivered that offer special messages. And telephones will be ringing throughout the day, each call offering well wishes, loving thoughts and promises of visits yet to come.
Many Moms will find themselves working essential jobs on this special day — keeping grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and restaurants open, serving the sick and needy in hospitals, or workings as EMTs or first responders. Other Moms with kids at home who’ve lost their jobs will put aside their worries for a day to enjoy the attention they so deserve.
But for mothers without children in their homes, today could be a lonely reflection of past memories.
So for this Mother’s Day, we have a few special wishes for the Moms in our communities — those of any age, at any stage of life.
We hope at least one person who calls or sends a card doesn’t just offer a “Happy Mother’s Day,” but elaborates at least a little bit on the depths of their gratitude and the reasons why they love their Mom. It could be something as simple as an anecdote or special memory – something that bring a smile, a hearty laugh or prompts a tear of joy.
And Moms, we hope each of you feel pride today. We hope that as you look at the child or the children that you have influenced, you see in each of them the kinds of people you wanted them to be.
And yes, tell them you’re proud of them, and then be proud of yourself for the role you played in getting them to where they are.
Most of all, we hope all Moms stay safe and stay healthy. Your families need you – and not just on this day.
