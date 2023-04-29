Even half a loaf is better than none at all, and paying half the state sales tax on a loaf of bread at the grocery store is better than paying the full load.
The Alabama Legislature — or at least half of it so far — is finally showing it is serious about reducing one of the state’s most burdensome and regressive taxes: the sales tax on groceries. Or at least going half way.
Last week, all 35 state senators signed on to sponsor or cosponsor a bill that would cut the state grocery tax in half, from 4% to 2%. The tax cut would be phased in over four years, so long as the revenue hit to the state’s education budget is offset by other revenue streams.
The bill now goes to a Senate committee for debate, and if it passes there and then the full chamber, as seems likely barring unrelated filibusters or other roadblocks, will go on to the state House of Representatives.
The bill is less sweeping than other proposals that would have eliminated entirely the state’s sales tax on groceries, but it seems clear that if the state’s lower-income residents are to get any relief at all at the checkout line, this is their best chance.
This is the bill that has the momentum, with safeguards to allay the fears of some lawmakers that any reduction in sales tax revenue could do damage to state education funding.
It also makes more sense than some other proposals, like Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposal to give taxpayers a tax rebate, which at a time of high inflation is more likely to boomerang on taxpayers in the form of even higher prices.
With the nation’s economy possibly sliding into recession later this year, anything that help’s the state’s most vulnerable is a good idea, and halving the state’s grocery tax should do that without upsetting the state government’s fiscal apple cart.
“I see this as a vehicle with broad support to address the grocery tax,” said state Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur, who as chairman of the Senate committee that overseas the education budget, has warned against doing anything that could overly threaten its revenue streams.
“However, my colleagues and I must now have the fortitude not to pass a host of other tax-cut and tax-credit type bills that lobbyists and other special interest groups — which are well-intentioned — have put before us.”
Past attempts to lower or eliminate the state sales tax on groceries have gone nowhere because lawmakers couldn’t line up behind any one proposal. They died for much the same reason proposals for a state lottery have died, even though a state lottery, in the abstract, is also popular with Alabama voters: Too many vested interests have too many competing proposals and no compromise can gain a majority because everyone has too much to lose.
Fortunately, the interests about which Orr warns, when it comes to proposed tax cuts, rebates and so on, at least during the current legislative session, aren’t so desperate. Unlike, say, owners of dog tracks, they’re not fighting for their very existence.
The Senate has a workable tax cut compromise, it’s moving forward and nothing better is likely to come along with enough support to pass. Half a tax cut is better than none at all, and half a loaf is still quite a few sandwiches.
The state Senate should pass this bill as soon as possible so that there is plenty of time to get it through the House and address any new wrinkles lawmakers in that chamber may add.
