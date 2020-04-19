THE ISSUE: Ultimately, it falls on each of us to behave prudently as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold. Stay home when you can, and practice social distancing when you can't. There's only so much the law can do or should do.
You are probably not going to get arrested for leaving your house. You're probably not even going to get a citation. If a police officer or other member of law enforcement pulls you over or stops you, you're most likely going to get a warning and a reminder — stay home unless you really need to be out and about.
That's in keeping with the guidance issued by Attorney General Steve Marshall, who has said the order by itself is not sufficient justification for initiating a traffic stop.
“The singular fact that an individual is driving on a public highway is not a sufficient basis to create reasonable suspicion to engage in a traffic stop to determine if the person is in violation of the order. Law enforcement would need additional specific, articulable facts that a driver was in violation of the order before making the traffic stop,” Marshall wrote in a memo to law enforcement.
While life is drastically different now that it was a month ago, the practical impact of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris' statewide stay-at-home order seems small to negligible.
The main impact came from previous orders from Gov. Kay Ivey and from local officials around Alabama that closed businesses, limited the size of public gatherings and closed even many outdoor areas, such as state parks and resorts.
There is a lot less traffic on the roads, especially during what are normally the morning and afternoon rush hours — but that was the case before Harris' stay-at-home order, because most businesses were already closed or had reduced their operations.
But there is still plenty of traffic on the roads, especially at other normally busy times of day, such as lunchtime.
For most practical purposes, the stay-at-home order is more of a guideline than an actual rule.
“It’s like every other law in that the public needs to understand the reasons and support it,” Harris said. “It’s like speed limits. There aren’t enough police officers to stop everyone from speeding, but in fact most people don’t speed most of the time because they … understand they put themselves at risk and put other people at risk. So generally, people follow the speed limit because they agree that it’s a good idea.”
Beyond that, strict enforcement of the stay-at-home order would be counterproductive. Arresting people for being out and about unnecessarily would mean taking them to jail, and jails are already incubators for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
States including Alabama have begun releasing some inmates charged with nonviolent crimes in order to help prevent jails becoming COVID-19 hot spots. Jailing people for violating the stay-at-home order would go against that.
Such strict enforcement would also likely foment disrespect for the law, which is exactly opposite of what Dr. Harris wants. In other states, overly strict orders that have resulted in stores that are otherwise open for “essential” business having to block off aisles containing “nonessential” products have caused a backlash. We don't want that sort of enforcement here, and Alabamians wouldn't stand for it.
Ultimately, it falls on each of us to behave prudently. Stay home when you can, and practice social distancing when you can't. There's only so much the law can do or should do.
