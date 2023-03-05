The Alabama Legislature officially convenes for the 2023 regular session on Tuesday. The start of a new session is a great time to remind citizens of the importance of being involved in the legislative process.
For most citizens, involvement in the government process stops the moment they walk away from the ballot box. But the election of individuals to represent our interests in government is just one aspect of representative democracy.
What citizens do between those election years is the real gauge of how effective government is in meeting the general public’s needs. After all, how can lawmakers respond effectively if they don’t know how their constituents feel?
Citizens have plenty of opportunities to be active participants in state government, if they just take advantage of them. And being involved doesn’t mean you have to make the long drive to Montgomery, although seeing the legislative process in action is always an eye-opening experience.
Keeping tabs on your senators and representatives has never been easier, thanks to the internet.
Both the House and Senate maintain websites with information about chamber procedures, individual members, committees and committee activity, calendars and legislation currently being considered.
Most legislators have individual websites that provide insight into issues they are passionate about. And most state lawmakers are active on social media (Facebook, Twitter). Following your legislators on Facebook and Twitter can provide invaluable insight into their priorities and local activities.
The TimesDaily and its website are great places to find daily coverage of activities of Shoals-area legislators while the state House and Senate are in session. You can also do a Google search for additional information about your legislators.
Communicating directly with your legislators about issues that are important to you and your community is a great way to learn more about their thinking. Sending a letter or an email lets them know what issues matter to you.
When writing a letter, make it personal. An individually written letter, rather than a form letter, will make a better impression on your legislator. Be sure to include your name and full address, including ZIP code. Be sure to state why you support or oppose a particular issue. Be courteous. Don’t make threats or demands. Ask for a response.
You can also call your legislator. Keep in mind that lawmakers will not always be available to take your call.
Ask to speak to the legislator, or to the aide who handles the issue you would like to comment on. If he or she isn’t available, you can leave a message.
Take down the name and title of the individual you speak with and ask that the legislator send you a written response. Be courteous. Thank the person who took your phone call for his or her time and consideration.
