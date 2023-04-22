Alabama legislators and a group of state health organizations have stepped up efforts the past month to combat the rising threat of fentanyl.
The Odds Are Alabama initiative launched in mid-March aims to raise public awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.
Over the next year, Odds Are Alabama will use the stories of families who have suffered from fentanyl overdoses to drive home the life-threatening effects of this synthetic opioid.
“Fentanyl is a plague in Alabama,” Alabama Health Officer Scott Harris said during the launch of the campaign. “Fentanyl causes deaths that are usually needless. They’re often in our young people, and we all have to do something to improve this for the sake of every one of us.”
How serious is the increased use of fentanyl?
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid drug that is often mixed into other drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and counterfeit pain pills so people might not know they are ingesting it.
A 2022 study from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration found that six out of 10 illegally manufactured pills that the DEA seized contained “potentially deadly” doses of fent According to a 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, were responsible for killing more than 70,000 people in the U.S.
Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide and other accidents.
“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Fentanyl is everywhere … no community is safe from this poison.”
Alabama President Dr. Julia Boothe said fentanyl is “driving overdose deaths to their highest level ever.”
The shocking rise in fentanyl deaths hasn’t gone unnoticed by Alabama officials outside the health industry.
On April 6, state lawmakers approved without debate a bill establishing harsher penalties for trafficking fentanyl. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the legislation into law on the same afternoon.
The bill sets mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl trafficking based upon the weight of the drug, including up to life imprisonment for possession of eight grams or more of the deadly substance.
These separate efforts to combat the scourge of fentanyl are both commendable and important.
We encourage Shoals area health care providers, businesses, and civic organizations to get involved with the Odds Are Alabama campaign.
Odds Are Alabama is also looking for people who are willing to share their stories about how their lives were impacted by fentanyl use. Organizers believe these video testimonials will be the most powerful way to showcase the devastating impact of fentanyl.
To find out more about how you can help, go to the vitalalabama.com website and click the “Get Information” arrow at the top of the page and select the “Odds Are Alabama” arrow.
