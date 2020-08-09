Students across Alabama are resuming their studies, and according to the best estimates, somewhere between 60% and two-thirds of them will be returning to classrooms they haven't seen since March, when Gov. Kay Ivey ordered an end to face-to-face instruction for what eventually became the remainder of last school year.
Already there are hiccups. Several high school sports teams have had to suspend their summer practice sessions because either students or coaches tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
At Oneonta High School, the entire football team and marching band are under quarantine following exposure to the new coronavirus. Oneonta has a population of about 6,600. It doesn't take much imagination to think about what a coronavirus outbreak might mean to a larger school in a larger community. And that is why public health officials are worried.
"We are going to have cases in our schools and there is no question about that," State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said last week. There will be students "who are going to be positive on the first day of school."
That's his prediction despite the statewide face covering order Ivey issued last month after COVID-19 cases in the state started to spike following the July 4 holiday. Since Ivey's order went into effect, the state's new coronavirus cases have begun to flatten, but all of that progress could be lost if schools don't take the proper precautions and students don't do their part, respecting the mask order, which does apply to schools in most cases, and other guidelines regarding hand washing and social distancing.
While it seems younger students are less likely to get and spread the coronavirus, they are not immune to it, and there have been deaths even among the very young. That they face less of a risk seems true, but they don't face zero risk. Things get fuzzier, however, when one talks about older students, especially those of high school age. As we have seen, teens can get COVID-19 and spread it.
Teens can help by policing themselves. That doesn't mean running to tell a teacher or administrator, necessarily. It just means politely reminding classmates to do things like wear masks, and wear them properly. Face coverings don't do anyone any good if they're not covering both the nose and mouth.
Leading by example and using persuasion should be the rule. Incidents like one last week in Nashville, where a 61-year-old man was jailed for violating that city's health rules after he flouted a warning from police, are not something we want to see here. And we especially don't want to see it with regard to students.
At the other extreme is Georgia, where the governor not only refuses to enact a mask rule, he has told local governments they can't, either, resulting in a standoff between the governor and the mayors of some of the state's larger cities such as Atlanta.
A student at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia, created a stir by posting online a photo of the school's hallway packed with unmasked students. The local superintendent's response wasn't to rethink his approach to school safety, but to suspend the student who blew the whistle. (The student's suspension was quickly rescinded after more public outcry.)
The superintendent still maintains masks can't be mandated, which seems odd coming from someone who enforces all sorts of sometimes niggling rules about clothing. From his own district's handbook we have rules for the length of shorts (5 inches "from the top of kneecap as measured by a ruler or the width of a 3 x 5 index card"), just to cite one of the dress code's bullet points.
But hopefully we won't need such rules here, although we have them. Hopefully concerned students, like the one unfairly disciplined in Georgia, will be enough to persuade their classmates of the importance of taking the coronavirus seriously.
