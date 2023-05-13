For those of us fortunate enough to have moms still living, Sunday is a day to celebrate them. We should shower them with a little of the unconditional love they provide to us year-round. Cards or flowers or scarves will do, but nothing beats a hug.
We routinely chafe at the commercialization of Mother’s Day. Florists save their most extravagant window displays for the second Sunday of May. Greeting card companies find the sappiest messages possible and ensure no humans can go anywhere without being reminded of their moms. TV bombards us with tear-jerking commercials of a mother’s love, which we can honor for just $39.99 plus overnight shipping rates. Social media is overwhelmed with kittens and puppies, all under the darling protection of their feline or canine mothers. “Share this if you love your mother.”
Cha-ching.
Cynicism is tempting, and maybe appropriate. But the driving force behind the holiday is not profits, but love. It is our love for our mothers — and their unconditional love of us — that prompts us to buy the $5 card, or the $40 bouquet, or the ugly scarf that she will nonetheless cherish.
That same maternal love left her smiling after the misery of pregnancy and childbirth, covered her refrigerator with our crayoned creations, and resulted in hugs and proud tears whether we finished first or last in school competitions, whether we delivered our lines flawlessly or forgot every one.
Motherhood isn’t easy. Even in its barebones, biological sense, it represents a significant nine-month sacrifice. But so routinely that we tend to take it for granted, mothers transcend the biological definition.
When we succeed, they are our most ardent cheerleaders. And when we fail, even if the world turns on us, our mom is the one who remains steadfastly in our corner. She’s the one who finds beauty in our ugliness, potential in our incompetence.
Statistics can’t measure love, but they suggest it. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, out of about 12 million single-parent families, more than 80% were headed by single mothers. One in four children under the age of 18 are being raised without a father.
By and large, mothers stick around. They nurture and protect; they love and encourage.
Mother’s Day is a hard day for the many who have lost their mothers. The void that’s left upon their death is one that no one else can fill.
