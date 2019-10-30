A lot of things had to go right for the 13-year-old girl to be standing in a Lauderdale County courtroom reading a statement before the man who plead guilty to raping her was sentenced.
And a lot of things did.
First was the school counselor, who after the girl told her of the crime reported it so that the case could go through the proper channels.
Then there was Lauderdale County Sheriff investigator James Distefano, who went above and beyond his duty by standing beside the girl throughout the case, including being next to her in court.
The girl referred to Distefano as “her bodyguard,” and we are glad that he was able to make her feel safe.
In fact, the girl mentioned him in her statement.
“During the first day of court, (Dewayne Tucker) turned around attempted to scare and intimidate me,” she said. “Thanks for Mr. Distefano, he realized that I was supported, protected and stronger than he thought.”
And the police officer indicated that his support has not ended.
“He made multiple threats that, no matter how many years he spent in prison, he would find (the victim) and kill her,” Distefano was quoted as saying in a news story last week.
The investigator added if Tucker ever comes up for parole, he would attend the hearing.
“As long as I live, any time he comes up for parole, I’ll be there,” Distefano said in the story.
And finally, there is the girl herself. At 13, she was able to do what many adult rape victims are not.
She stood up and faced her attacker, a man who had been sexually assaulting her since she was 9.
“He used to be the reason I woke up screaming and crying,” she said, reading from a statement she wrote. “Now, he has absolutely no power over me, and he does not scare me and he never will. I told myself that I wouldn’t stop until he was behind bars.”
Her statement and strength led Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self to praise the girl before sentencing her attacker to life in prison.
“You are truly an inspiration,” Self told her.
Of that, we can totally agree. We hope this experience can give her the closure and healing that she deserves.
