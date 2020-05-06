Friday and Saturday were to be the spring commencement ceremonies for 2020 graduating seniors at the University of North Alabama. But few of those seniors will even be in town this weekend — their graduation plans shattered by a pandemic that will likely have lasting impact on their lives.
Traditionally, graduations are considered milestones that mark the promise of things to come. And while it’s difficult now for students to see the positive in this graduation season, the promise of better tomorrows is still applicable.
That was the overriding theme of a special message UNA President Ken Kitts and his wife, Dena, delivered to graduating seniors via a YouTube video.
“Don’t let the temporary disruptions of these past few weeks detract from the joy and excitement that come with graduation,” President Kitts said. “You’ve earned the degree you are about to receive, and the hard work that you put into your education at UNA is going to take you places you can’t even imagine today.”
That journey will certainly be shaped by the pandemic. These graduates have learned something many young people don’t firmly grasp until years into adulthood — that life is about dealing with challenges. And their ability to battle through adversity is the very thing that builds up their resilience to tackle other challenges in the future.
Everyone in the class of 2020 — the brilliant and the average, the future doctors, nurses and health care workers, accountants, military officers, web designers, service workers, emergency medical workers, teachers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and stay-at-home parents — has seen their world shaken and seen that life goes on anyway.
And that’s a hopeful way to begin anything new.
President Kitts summed it up well in his closing remarks to UNA’s graduates:
“Years from now when this pandemic is just a bad memory, the class of Spring 2020 will be remembered as the class that showed incredible grit and determination in the face of an unprecedented challenge,” he said. “You adapted, you persevered and you graduated, and that’s a big deal.”
