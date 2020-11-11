Many of our veterans are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and so events planned for today’s Veterans Day celebration have had to take that into consideration. Those who gather today for ceremonies in Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia will be asked to wear masks, and social distancing will be required.
Anybody who serves or served in the military makes a sacrifice. Anyone who chooses to wear the uniform and bear arms to serve, protect and defend the United States is worth celebrating, thanking and remembering.
