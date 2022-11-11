The issue

Anybody who serves or has served in the military makes a sacrifice. Anyone who chooses to wear the uniform and bear arms to serve, protect and defend the United States is worth celebrating, thanking and remembering.

Veterans Day ceremonies today in Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia will pay homage to those who have served, or are currently serving, in a branch of the military. The men and women who have fought to protect our freedoms certainly deserve the salutes that will mark these celebrations.

