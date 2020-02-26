The TimesDaily recommends the following candidates running in the March 3 Republican and Democratic primaries:
For Democratic nomination for president: Michael Bloomberg
If Democrats want a presidential nominee who can go toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump in November, they are unlikely to do better than Bloomberg.
With an economy that at present is humming along in the 11th year of an expansion that has resulted in record low unemployment figures, radical candidates who promise a “democratic socialist” revolution are not only in danger of losing the election, they present an even bigger danger to the economy in the unlikely event they unseat Trump.
The most striking thing about Sen. Bernie Sanders, for example, is the fact he has shaped not just his own agenda, but that of other Democratic candidates, too.
The exception to that is Bloomberg, a self-made businessman who is not ashamed of his success and the thousands of high-paying jobs he has created. Bloomberg has not only that business experience but executive experience as a three-term mayor of New York City, which, with a population of more than 8.6 million, would rank as the 12th or 13th most populous state in the U.S.
Bloomberg has the platform, the experience and the resources to lead the top of the Democratic ticket. For that reason, we recommend him for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States.
For Republican nomination for U.S. senator: Bradley Byrne
The Republican primary to see who will challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November has been about one issue: who will be most loyal to President Trump.
Believe it or not, there are other pressing issues, and Trump’s policies are not necessarily always in the best interest of Alabama. So, it is necessary to get beyond the campaign slogans and look at each candidate’s record.
Based solely on past performance, the current U.S. representative from District 1 is the clear leader. Byrne has a proven record fighting corruption as chancellor of the state’s formerly scandal-ridden community college system. Higher education in Alabama is better off for his efforts.
As a congressman, Byrne has put aside ideology to look out for the best interests, not only of his constituents in the Mobile area, but of other Alabamians as well. He’s been there when other Alabama congressmen have been too wrapped up in national politics to pay attention to the folks in their own district.
We recommend Byrne for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
Judicial races
In Alabama’s Republican judicial primary races, The TimesDaily recommends:
• Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 1: Greg Shaw
State Sen. Cam Ward, who is challenging Shaw for his seat on the state Supreme Court, has done some good work on criminal justice reform. We think he is in the best position to continue that work if he remains in the state Senate. Shaw, meanwhile, has shown he will put the rule of law ahead of politics, even if that makes him the court’s lone dissenting vote.
• Court of Civil Appeals, Place 2: Matt Fridy
• Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1: Mary Windom
• Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Beth Kellum
Statewide Amendment No. 1
Beneath all of the legalese, Amendment 1 proposes to amend the state’s constitution to replace the state’s elected school board with a board made up of appointees, chosen by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.
Proponents say this will give the board stability and help improve education.
What we see, however, is yet another move to diminish the power of voters and centralize power in the governor’s mansion. No one can deny Alabama’s education system needs improvement, but we doubt this move will deliver improvement.
True, the state went through three education superintendents in rapid succession because of infighting among state school board members, but the board members behind that are no longer in office. The current political process did its job.
As it is, the state school board gives Alabama parents the most direct say possible in the shape of the state’s school system, without the governor and the Legislature acting as middlemen.
Changing the state school board is no substitute for what schools really need: proper funding and as much local control as possible within the bounds of civil rights law.
For that reason, and for keeping power with voters, we recommend voting “no” on Statewide Amendment No. 1.
