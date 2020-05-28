Florence Parks and Recreation officials are still discussing the feasibility of opening the city’s two pools, even as one of the area’s most popular public pools has announced it will not open this summer.
The thousands who flock each year to the Point Mallard Park Aquatic Center in Decatur will be disappointed for sure, but the logistics of complying with a host of added safety guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic presented too many challenges to overcome.
Florence officials are grappling with the same issues: social distancing, reduced capacity, the extensive training required for employees, especially lifeguards, and stricter cleaning protocols.
Florence Parks and Recreation Director Tina Kitchens said last week the guidelines that must be followed to reopen are so restrictive, it will be difficult to meet them.
Those include keeping pool capacity at no more than 50%; maintaining social distancing; limiting the number of people allowed in the pool area; and the non-stop cleaning that would be required for high-touch areas such as gates and ladder handles.
Hiring properly trained lifeguards at this late date is problematic, Kitchens said.
Normally by this time, lifeguards have been hired and certification training has been held.
The pandemic eliminated the certification classes. In an effort to help, the Red Cross agreed to extend certifications of existing lifeguards by 120 days.
Most of the lifeguards are those in their late teens or early 20s looking for summer jobs. But as long as city officials are undecided about reopening, it’s not fair to offer jobs that may later not materialize.
It’s a tough call either way. But for now, Florence officials have bought a little time because the Royal Avenue Recreation Center pool is currently undergoing some repairs. Those repairs are expected to be completed in a week or so. At that point, the public clamor for a decision will begin.
