The tragic fire at the Jackson County Park Marina in Scottsboro hits home in communities such as ours that have deep ties to the Tennessee River. We mourn for the 8 individuals who lost their lives in the fire. Their loss resonates with Shoals residents whose love of the water is a key reason they choose to live here.
But from the tragedy comes retrospection, and long term the process of reviewing experiences can help prevent such a misfortune locally.
In the wake of the Scottsboro marina fire, Florence Deputy Fire Chief Tim Anderton and Florence Harbor Marina Manager Eva Scull have been talking about a meeting in the next couple of weeks between marina, fire and police officials.
The goal would be to review what plans are in place locally to combat such a fire if one were to occur here.
Scull hopes that after the meeting is held all parties involved could put together a training exercise.
The meeting and a follow-up training exercise are great ideas – a proactive approach that could shape emergency response efforts should they ever be needed.
The boat dock fire created another important opportunity for marina operators – the chance to explain the safety systems in place.
First off, the Florence marina does not have permanent residents aboard the boats docked there.
That fact alone would limit the chances for loss of life in a marina fire.
But there are other features that enhance safety at the local marina. The roof of the marina is metal, not wood, and has a gabled not flat roof.
“If there’s a fire,” explained Scull, “the fire goes up and out. If it’s (roof) flat, the fire has nowhere to go.”
Marina employees routinely check utility meters to make sure they are not overloaded. Fire extinguishers and cigarette disposal units are stationed throughout the marina, and Florence Fire Rescue has a fire boat docked at the marina.
Those precautions provide boat owners a measure of comfort. However, that doesn’t mean that boat owners and users don’t need to use common sense.
The possibility of a fire linked to the fueling process is the greatest threat, Scull points out. And that’s where attention to detail by those using the marina is so important.
