Arguably, nothing about Donald Trump has ever been “normal,” from his real estate career to his family life to his parlaying both into celebrity status, from books and board games, to pizza commercials and a cameo appearance in “Home Alone 2.”
The idea his presidency would ever be normal was wishful thinking. And his post-presidency is more of the same.
Now the first president to be impeached twice is the first ex-president to face criminal charges.
Former President Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from a Manhattan grand jury indictment handed down Thursday evening.
Nothing like this has happened before, but America has come close. But President Gerald Ford preemptively pardoned former President Richard Nixon for any crimes he may have committed in the Watergate scandal, stopping any criminal prosecution in its tracks.
For better or worse, Ford ended the nation’s “long national nightmare” then. This nightmare is just getting started.
Trump’s indictment was guaranteed to be polarizing. That Trump’s supporters would rally around him and attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a partisan and the indictment as political was a given. Alabama Rep. Barry Moore, R-Enterprise, condemned the indictment as a “sham” and predicted it would only increase support for Trump.
But even some of Trump’s strongest critics — the “Never Trumpers” — think the indictment is a mistake and based on tortured legal reasoning.
We’ll learn the exact charges during Tuesday’s arraignment, but we know the grand jury was probing alleged payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to hush up claims Trump had extramarital sexual encounters with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
The legal basis for connecting the payments to campaign finance laws is new and untested. From afar, it seems unlikely Bragg will get a conviction or, if he does, that Trump will receive anything more than a fine and a slap on the wrist.
There’s probably good reason two previous district attorneys declined to pursue charges in the case.
Trump and his supporters say the indictment is political. If so, it’s politically tone deaf. It is far more likely to harden support for Trump among his most ardent supporters than to put Trump in serious legal jeopardy. And it distracts from the much more serious charges Trump could face in Georgia, where another grand jury seems poised to issue indictments related to Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia election officials into somehow awarding him a victory in that state’s 2020 presidential election.
Those are serious charges, and charges one doesn’t need a law degree to understand. The Manhattan charges give Trump exactly what he wants — a spectacle.
A normal defendant, facing charges as shaky as those brought by the Manhattan grand jury, would simply say they are innocent and look forward to their day in court to prove it.
Trump, however, is not a normal defendant. For him, the indictment is another opportunity to play the role of the most persecuted man in history. Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy were assassinated, but according to Trump, no president has ever been more unfairly persecuted than Donald J. Trump.
“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump said in a statement responding to the indictment. “... You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.”
It’s a circus atmosphere, and that works to Trump’s advantage. But it should not distract from the more serious charges that are likely coming.
