This is one that Donald Trump, as hard as he tries, cannot blame on President Obama.
In May 2018, Trump eliminated the National Pandemic Office, located in the White House. Yep, fired all of them. All medical professionals in various disciplines.
Their only purpose was to observe and report any imminent outbreak of Sars, ebola, coronavirus, etc., and then lead the nation in formulating a rapid response. Use some common sense.
The virus spreads primarily from person to person. If plane, train and automobile traffic is halted for 15 to 21 days, the virus dies out. Then, we could slowly begin relaxing the lockdown. Anyone with a modicum of sense knew this.
Why is Trump not ordering everyone to stay at home? Without such an order, governors like ours stumble around like they’re drunk. Allow short grocery store visits, as needed, and otherwise, stay in place.
Trump was warned in late December by our security services in a classified briefing that the pandemic was coming and it looked to be pretty bad.
Trump has, is, and will always put his own interests first. Under him, the country will always be a distant second. He has never changed. And everyone knew that.
So, when you lose a child, parent, grandparent or friend to this virus, you know who to blame. Because steps could have been taken as early as mid-January to control and rapidly solve this problem.
Rodney Osbirn
Florence
