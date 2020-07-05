Last week, we said goodbye to Una, the University of North Alabama’s first live female mascot.
Una, whose name was derived from the university’s name and as a tribute to Una Watson, was 17 when she was euthanized because of malignant carcinoma.
Live lions have been a part of the UNA campus since July 1974 when Leo I took up residence in the habitat adjacent to the president’s home.
After Leo died in 1988, Leo II came to campus and was voted “Second Best Mascot” by Sports Illustrated in 1997. He died in 2002.
The university made the decision in 2000 to adopt two lions after Leo II died earlier that year while undergoing exploratory surgery at Auburn University.
There was one condition to the purchase — the habitat had to be razed and rebuilt to accommodate two cubs as they grew. Also, the lions had to acquired from a USDA-approved facility with their parents onsite to ensure a healthy bloodline.
The university held a massive fundraising campaign bringing in $1.3 million in cash, materials and labor.
The result was the George H. Carroll Lion Habitat, which was dedicated Oct. 7, 2002.
Dan Howard, who at the time was vice president for University Advancement and Administration, and his wife, Anne, took care of the cubs while the habitat was being constructed.
After the lions were moved to the habitat, Anne Howard continued to care for them along with other volunteers.
Leo and Una also attended all local UNA football games in a specially equipped two-compartment trailer.
The clear-sided trailer allowed people to visit and see the lions while they were parked on the track besides the stands at Braly Stadium.
Care for the lions has been through donations from the public.
Dr. Matt Connolly and Dr. Brandon Fisher, who have cared for the lions, said that despite the typical large cat instinct for survival, Leo will likely experience some depression and lethargy for a short period of time.
“We anticipate his appetite to decrease, and he’ll continue looking for her, but they’ve shared their habitat their whole lives so that’s to be expected,” Connolly said. “He’s in mourning and he was showing some of that.”
Like humans, Connolly said Leo III will eventually move on from the loss, but he also knows from the history of the school’s past lions that “they have a good memory and always remember their caregivers.”
We, too, along with UNA alumni, university supporters and the general public, are saddened by Una’s loss.
