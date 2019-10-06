Chef Guy Klinzing has been on a personal mission the past three years to “unleash” his family recipes and share them with cooks across the United States.
But after 30 years of working in the snack food and candy industry developing his love for all things chocolate, the Chicago native began working with one of America’s most popular cooking magazines, published by Readers Digest. He quickly became the face of the Taste of Home Cooking School, conducting more than 250 cooking schools across 25 states.
During the nine years he worked with the Taste of Home Cooking School, Klinzing’s popularity extended beyond the hundreds of stages set up in auditoriums, schools and businesses. His fun-filled approach to sharing the secrets of successful cooking captured the attention of several television shows, including the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” and the Food Network’s “Unwrapped.”
But at the end of 2016, Klinzing decided to open a new chapter in his culinary career – he decided to produce and perform his own live cooking shows throughout the country.
Not surprisingly, the undertaking has been a success. And the hundreds who made their way to the Florence/Lauderdale Coliseum last year for his first show in the Shoals got a taste of why he continues to draw big crowds everywhere he goes.
You see, Klinzing does more than cook. He’s a talented entertainer who can capture an audience’s attention with more than his family recipes. He has performed as an actor, a voice-over artist and singer in television, film and theater. He performs through the Chicago area as lead singer in the 1960s rock band, The Generation Gap Band.
His latest show, “Unleashed – Gone Country!” — features his own family recipes seasoned with more than a pinch of humor and a dash of showmanship. Klinzing will demonstrate eight recipes during the show, and the audience will get copies of those recipes to take home.
Klinzing teaches cooking similar to the way he cooks for his own family — playing music and using games to add an element of fun to the kitchen.
“It’s beyond the recipe,” Klinzing is fond of saying about his cooking shows. “I also want it to be very entertaining and engaging for people because it’s a social night out as well. “I think if people are entertained and engaged, their minds are also open to learn more as well.”
He wants people to leave the show with a new motivation for cooking, to feel like they can both feed their stomach and their soul when trying a new dish.
“I want people to feel like they’re in my kitchen, or sort of in a big family kitchen,” he said. “I want that same feeling of, like, we’re all friends and family sitting around the table, talking about food, laughing, learning things, sharing stories, sharing recipes.”
