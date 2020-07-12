First, the Ivy League announced it was canceling this fall’s football season, along with the coming season for other fall sports, and most college football fans shrugged.
Football for Ivy League schools remains what it originally was: a truly amateur affair with few big names and without the multi-billion-dollar television contracts.
Then the Big Ten Conference announced it was canceling this fall’s non-conference schedule, and fans started to worry. And they should worry. When one of the Power Five college football conferences starts canceling games due to the coronavirus pandemic, it raises questions, chief among them: “Where will it end?”
It’s not a long journey from canceling non-conference games to Alabama and Auburn fans being deprived of an Iron Bowl for the first time since the infamous hiatus between 1907 and 1948. Whether or not there will be a college football season at all this fall may hinge on getting the COVID-19 pandemic under far better control than it is at present.
This past week saw the rate of infections in Alabama at a new high. As this weekend approached, the state was closing in on 50,000 confirmed cases and had surpassed 1,000 confirmed deaths.
Why should canceling college football games stop with the Ivy League canceling its fall games and the Big Ten eliminating non-conference games?
Big Ten officials say they feel more secure about controlling and accounting for the health and safety protocols of their member schools than non-member schools. Another reason to cancel some games is that all games carry risk, and by reducing the number of games, you reduce the opportunities for infection.
By keeping the conference schedule, the Big Ten still maintains the hope of crowning a conference champion and getting teams into the postseason, if there is one. It also maintains the bulk of its TV deal — which includes the Big Ten Network — and the money that comes with it.
Conference officials, however, no longer sound confident they’ll play football at all this fall.
“We may not have sports in the fall,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the Big Ten Network. “We may not have a college football season in the Big Ten.”
He’s not alone. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said he had been “cautiously optimistic” about fall football, but no longer.
Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk hinted last week that the SEC might take the same approach.
“You might be able to control things more that way, or feel like you can, anyway, versus the unknown of people coming from outside our 11 states,” he said.
And at a White House summit on reopening schools last week, President Donald Trump asked University of Alabama chancellor Finis St. John if the Crimson Tide will play football this year.
“We are planning to play the season at the University of Alabama,” St. John said. “... we are hoping for that. It’s important to a lot of people.”
But the best of all these schools and conferences may not be enough. They alone certainly aren’t responsible for the current surge in coronavirus cases.
The fate of college football this fall will rest with all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.