The issue

The future of northwest Alabama one day will rest in the hands of the children who will be filing into classrooms from now until next May. That’s why it’s so important that teachers, parents, businesses, industries and all citizens invest as much time and energy as we can into the education of our children.

The bells ringing in the new school year began sounding on Thursday at schools in Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Mars Hill. Other school systems throughout the Shoals, in Russellville and Franklin County start their new year this week.

