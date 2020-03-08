To the members of the elected branches of our federal government: Shape up. You have disappointed us. It’s not something that happened overnight, but we have reached critical mass and it’s time for change.
First to the executive branch: Stay in your lane.
The office of president is bigger than one man. The presidency will survive Donald Trump, just like it survived Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, both Bushes and every other person who has held the office since the beginning.
That’s why our loyalty is to the office and not to the man. Forget forcing the loyalty pledges on your subordinates. They are despotic, and that’s not what our country’s all about. You don’t need a pledge. You have the authority to fire people; just get rid of those who you feel are disloyal. It’s what any businessperson would do.
Also, stop trying to disqualify members of the Supreme Court from hearing cases about you. Wouldn’t we all like to stack the court with friendly faces? But that’s not how things work in the United States. It’s why the Founding Fathers put the courts in a separate branch of government. Sure you get to nominate justices to sit on the court, but that privilege doesn’t extend to making personnel decisions once a justice is in place.
To the legislative branch: Get to work.
In the Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln coined the phrase, “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” You seem to have forgotten that. Today, we seem to be a government of the party, by the party, for the party.
Parties were created so that like-minded individuals could work together to put forth a candidate who best represented their collective ideals.
However, that person represents the whole area they were elected to serve, not just their party.
Do they push the ideals of their party membership? Yes. We understand that. But for this branch of government to function effectively, the parties must work together, and that’s where you are failing, and both parties are equally at fault.
The House and Senate are in such an all-or-nothing battle that it has become more important for the party to win than for anything to actually get done.
This country is facing serious issues, and this very important branch is caught up in a game of tug of war. It’s the American people who are being dragged through the mud.
Breach the great divide. Instead of playing politics while nothing gets done, try negotiating with the other side until you come up with something you both can live with. Getting something done should be a more powerful motivator than getting credit.
And finally, to the people — the citizens of the United States: Do better.
We ultimately have allowed our government to dysfunction. By not exercising our most important duty to vote, or by listening to only the shouting voices we agree with, we have allowed those who represent us to work for their parties rather than us.
But we have the power to change this if we want. Freedom of speech allows us to shout for ideals that others would shout against. The ability to vote allows us to change the direction — or lack thereof — that this country is headed.
For this to be a country by the people, of the people and for the people, we don’t have to agree, but we the people must participate.
