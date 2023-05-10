In the 30 years since the state of Alabama lured Mercedes-Benz to Vance, just west of Birmingham, with the carrot of a $253 million incentive, tax breaks and other enticements have become the norm of industrial recruitment — not only at the state level, but at the local level, too.
Now, cities are offering incentives not only to snag major industrial employers and developers, but also supermarkets and even small chain-store retailers. For some cities, there is no business too small to qualify for some sort of financial bonus, especially if it carries a fashionable brand name.
States are in a heated competition with one another for new industries. That’s why Gov. Kay Ivey last month signed a package of economic development incentives into law, reauthorizing and expanding tax breaks for attracting new industries.
“The legislation authorizes the program for another five years and incrementally increases the cap on incentives from $350 million for 2022 to $475 million for 2027,” summarized The Associated Press.
But the state is no longer limiting itself to employers like Mercedes-Benz or Limestone County’s new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA. It’s going after “quality of life” projections, too.
The AP continues: “(The incentive legislation) would also establish a new $10 million in incentives for tourism projects such as amusement parks, resorts, water parks and aquariums.”
The increasing size and scope of the state’s incentive pot has a few lawmakers worried about the future and where this trend is heading.
“Every time we chip away, take away — trying to do some good — just remember it comes at some cost. This is not Washington, D.C. Every time there is a winner, there is a loser because we have limited funds,” said Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur, chairman of the Senate education budget committee.
Orr also echoed the longstanding worry that states are now in a kind of arms race with each other — each trying to offer the most lucrative incentive package. That’s a valid concern.
Legislators know the score, and they know most voters remember the jobs created — not whether the jobs, in terms of pay and benefits, are worth the cost.
“My concern is how states are played against each other by the companies, and the taxpayers pay,” Orr said.
State and local governments have gotten better at trying to make sure they don’t subsidize jobs that never materialize. They’ve put employment benchmarks in their incentive deals that can either halt incentives or claw them back if the employers don’t deliver.
The question now is: Where do you draw the line when it comes to incentives? Will retail chain stores, fast food restaurants and the like all demand incentives, too? Will incentives for every new business, no matter how small, become the new normal?
