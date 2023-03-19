Since Joe Biden has taken over being our president, we have got more filth on our commercials, more fentanyl and more people coming through our border. I haven’t ever seen such evilness since that president has been in the White House.
In 1973 when Roe v Wade was passed by the Supreme Court, Richard Nixon was president and you had a 6-3 conservative makeup of the Supreme Court. The vote was 7-2 in favor of Roe v Wade. Do your homework. Don’t let Fox do the thinking for you.
This is concerning Rose Trail in Colbert County. Everybody that goes to the boat ramp in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, it’s not being taken care of. It just looks bad. It’s a nice park for Colbert County and its citizens. The commission and the chairman are not doing their jobs.
When I read how good our country is under Joe Biden, I wonder what planet these people are on, or what rock they have been hiding under for all of these years. Open your eyes. This country is sinking.
I suppose everyone heard Rupert Murdock’s testimony in the trial of Dominion Voting Machines vs. Fox News. His answer about why he let Fox News commentators continue to lie about the presidential election was, and I quote: “I could have stopped it, but I didn’t.” In essence, he was saying to all you Republicans if you’re so stupid you believed it, then you deserve what you get.
The Colbert County Commission is directly responsible for this mess of a landfill we have.
I’m a Barton resident and we’ve had a terrible smell here for months. Since they’ve closed the landfill over here, and I think they have covered it up with dirt, we don’t have any smell and I sure am proud of it. I hope when they open it back up they run it right this time and we can endure it.
Thank you, Joyce Meyer, for saving me from the evil things Nikki Haley was saying about Joe Biden. Meyer spoke of the importance of smiling. President Biden, you are doing a good job of saving their lives and they know it.
When I see the name Ron DeSantis I think in terms of immigrants. If you look back, Gov. DeSantis’ ancestors came to this country approximately 100 years ago. At the time they were not accepted, they were not even considered “white.” And now, if you look at some of those closeups, I don’t believe that’s Coppertone you are looking at.
Something happened to Alabama, we’re just 47th, 48th, 49th even 50th in the country and nobody seems to care. I was just noticing on the roadways there’s big tractor trailer tires, trees, deer carcasses and nobody picks them up.
A reporter asked Uncle Joe if he was going to East Palestine. He said he was looking forward to the trip. He said he always wanted to meet Yasser Arafat.
When as a society are we going to stop feeling sorry for athletes. In particular, Alabama’s Brandon Miller and the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, who do things with guns that are violations at their university and the Memphis Grizzlies organization. It’s time to quit feeling sorry sorry for these guys and covering up for them. One of them is going to be making millions, one is already making millions and everybody just says, “OK, so what?” What needs to happen is we need to quit watching them, quit paying them, and if they do it after that, who cares? They don’t seem to care.
To the mayor and council of Tuscumbia: You are wanting to spend money like a drunken sailor, but you’ve let Spring Park go. It’s in disarray and every piece of equipment is broken. Graffiti is everywhere. You need to just put barricades up there and shut the place down — one of the greatest assets you have. You don’t care about it or the children in Tuscumbia.
