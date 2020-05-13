I just read where the Handy Festival may continue. I disagree with that. It’s ludicrous. There will be too many people gathering together. We don’t know if this COVID-19 will be over or not. That’s just being greedy. Be sensible. Money is not everything.
I got information that Russia has 1,700 tons of gold. China’s got 1,300 tons of gold. That’s why they want Hillary Clinton. When they get 2,000 tons, they are going to put out their own money backed by the gold standard. And that will be the end of the dollar.
People’s deeds speak louder than their words. An elected official who goes on national television during a pandemic and shows off their industrial freezer in the house stocked with gourmet ice cream while millions of Americans lose their jobs is a moral hypocrite. Aunt Nan (Nancy Pelosi) is a modern-day Marie Antoinette. She eats her gourmet ice cream and hopes the peasants get cake.
Recently, I heard an ad on TV that told us we should not stress over the coronavirus because science is going to save us. That’s hogwash. Science is the cause of our pandemic, since it was created in a science laboratory in China and let loose on the world by scientists who did not know how to handle a dangerous virus.
Somebody said in the “You Said It” column that Donald Trump is lying to everybody and that he’s a socialist and that he’s turning the United States into Venezuela. Wow. You just took fake news to a new level. That is about as fake as life can be.
It seems like the people that are wanting to open things back up are the people that wear those funny red hats because Donald Trump wants to open it back up, so they too, want to open it back up. So if anybody has to perish over this set of circumstances, the lesser of two evils, may they rest in peace.
Thank you, Donald Trump. Your brilliance in telling folks to inject their body with disinfectant saved my life. I am 92 years old and I was almost gone. Thank God I saw that. I mixed up a concoction that the witches of Salem would have been proud of and I shot myself and today I feel great. My hair is orange, but I feel great. Thank you, sir.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is on record wanting to get rid of all fossil fuels. This should kick start the automobile industry. Maybe this is why the national autoworkers union endorsed Biden for president.
Has anyone else noticed that all the talking heads on TV in the elite ruling class are the ones that want to keep the economy shut down? The reason they want the economy shut down is that they have a paycheck. They are not concerned about the ones of us who are not getting a paycheck.
How cool is Panda Creek Farms for streaming videos of live goats playing with children stuck in classrooms with teachers teaching from home. Thank you, Panda Creek. You are bringing joy to children’s hearts.
