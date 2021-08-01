St. Louis Post-DispatchThe raucous tenor of Tuesday’s St. Louis County (Missouri) Council meeting is rooted in growing public confusion over vaccinations and mask mandates. Some of the confusion is deliberately sown by educated people who choose to make this a political issue. Others are understandably frustrated because they believed in the science and got vaccinated, only now to be told they must wear masks anyway. The public badly needs clarification from public health officials, but instead the conversation has turned to whether county Health Director Faisal Khan was the target of verbal and physical harassment after his defense of the new mask mandate at Tuesday’s meeting.

