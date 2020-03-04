A letter writer recently asserted that the left’s “war on Christianity prevents prayer in school and sporting events.”
That the “left,” or the Supreme Court, or any other entity has “taken prayer out of our schools” is a claim asserted all too often by all too many uninformed conservatives.
The Supreme Court has ruled, and properly so, that agents of government, including employees and administrators of public schools, may not endorse any one religion by prescribing or administering prayer or other religious exercises to be carried out in the public schools under direction and control of school (government) authorities.
There is a stunning inconsistency on the part of those who, on the one hand, want “the government” to “stay out of our private and personal lives,” but on the other hand are willing to let that same government (that they all “know” cannot be trusted) to prescribe for minor children in their custody, when to pray, where to pray, to whom to pray, for what to pray, and in whose name to pray.
There is hardly anything I can think of that is more of a personal matter than the relationship between a person and his/her God. But the would-be theocrats who contend for “putting God back in the schools” nevertheless seem altogether comfortable with permitting government to invade and supplant that very private and personal relationship.
When prayer or other religious exercises are devised and voluntarily led and participated in solely by public school students, they are constitutionally permissible.
John P. Crowder
Florence
