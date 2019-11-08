I offer a proposal that may reduce federal government expenditures.
It occurred to me after spending six days in Virginia with my four-year-old granddaughter that the Navy could close down their Amphibious Base in Coronado, California, where prospective SEALs are trained.
SEALs are the Navy’s Special Operations force, similar to the Army’s Green Berets.
Instead, they could send SEAL trainees to my granddaughter’s house in Virginia. Any of them that could survive six days trying to keep up with my granddaughter would thereby automatically qualify to become a SEAL.
Just a suggestion.
Bill Johnson
Florence
