Let me put the dangers of this COVID-19 virus into real life perspective that almost anyone can see the parallels.
I once lived on the water. It had a beautiful tree-filled yard straight up to the banks. My two kids and I had picnics and fished on the edge. There were family barbecues and even games of horseshoes every weekend.
The picture-perfect happy family, a slice of Heaven.
And then it wasn’t.
I feared for my life and then for my kids.
I went to the church; they said I would be a burden to society and I should stay.
I sought actual help from community services; they said they had no funds.
I had to choose between having and not having, leaving what we had and starting over, or putting our lives at risk every day.
I decided I wasn’t going to sacrifice our lives just to keep what we had. You can build again, but only if you are alive.
We can rebuild America, but only if we are living. All of us. We all count.
Linda Johnson
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.