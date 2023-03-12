The TimesDaily reported the reduction in federal SNAP/food stamp benefits this month. The average recipient household in Alabama will experience a drop of $90 to $350 per month.
Alabama’s economy will suffer because 15% of the state’s population depend on food stamps. The recipients put $2.16 billion in 2022 (including the temporary pandemic relief) directly into the local stores.
SNAP lifted an average 144,000 people, including 65,000 children, above the poverty line in Alabama each year between 2014 and 2018. Over 70% of SNAP participants are in families with children; 38% in families with older adults or disabled; and 37% in working families.
Food pantries, such as the Help Center, that provide supplemental groceries to families in the Shoals facing food insecurity have seen demand surge in recent months due to higher food prices. We can all help by volunteering and donating to those organizations working to improve nutrition for the elderly and children.
Our representatives are wondering how to spend accumulated federal funds provided to cope with the economic effects of COVID, etc. An obvious way to improve the lives of those below the poverty line is to abolish the state and local sales taxes on groceries.
Alabama is one of three states that imposes full sales tax on food — and with a combined state/local tax on groceries of 9.25%, is among the highest. Removal of those taxes would cover the rate of inflation and result in more food for those most in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.