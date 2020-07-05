I am a firm believer in All Lives Matter, no matter what color they are, which is why I am so opposed to abortion, the murdering of innocent human beings, the ones with no protection who are killed for convenience, hatred, lifestyle choices and a verity of other non-medical reasons.
A woman should have the choices as to what happens to her body, but a pregnant woman is making choices for someone else’s body, not hers.
I agree: Black Lives Matter. If you want me to stand with you and protest with you make me believe you believe it by protesting the murders of black people every week in places like Chicago and Minneapolis. I’m talking about the dozens and dozens of black men, women and children killed by blacks every hour, every day and every week.
In these cities the vast majority of black deaths comes at the hands of other blacks. Protest there and make a difference and I will join you, but if Black Lives Matter is only against whites, you have lost my support.
Lastly, if you want to take over parts of a city and declare it a “free zone,” great, but when the electricity, cell service, garbage collection, and other civil services my tax dollars pay for are cut off, and no one is allowed to enter or leave, don’t complain or gripe.
You are free, but these services are not. Be ready to accept the consequences of your choices.
Michael Darling
Killen
