Actions speak louder than words
For 12 years, I’ve worn my country’s uniform accepting, “Thank you for serving!”
Instead, show veterans some appreciation:
• Buy the Vietnam veteran a coffee, randomly.
• Don’t protest in vain; have a solution to the problem and apply it.
• Give your seat to the lady standing.
• Spruce up the local cemetery, place wreaths on the missed graves.
• Invite us for weddings, showers, birthdays, parties, even when we are deployed. We know we can’t be there, but, we appreciate being “yours” when we are away from home.
• Acknowledge our families when you don’t see us at Christmas and holiday services.
• Give some change to the USO, Wreaths Across America, the World War II Museum, etc.
• Invent new traditions, so we can share stories from home with our brothers in arms!
Take a moment. Appreciate your blessings. Write letters, be examples, forgive mistakes, exercise your freedoms and spread joy.
This is all the “thank you” I need.
Grace Landers
Leighton
