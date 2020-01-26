Many have been critical of President Donald Trump because his tweets are not what they consider to be “presidential.” I am more concerned with his actions that affect the safety and welfare of the nation.
His predecessor, Barack Hussein Obama, was apparently “presidential,” since I never heard anyone accuse him of not being presidential. If the direction Obama took the nation is presidential, then I prefer one who is not.
Obama and the Democrats favored the religion of Islam, which promotes the destruction of Israel and the United States of America over Christianity and Judaism. Under his Department of Education, students were indoctrinated into the religion of Islam, and it is probably still happening in some districts.
According to an analysis by “ACT for America” of 38 textbooks used in the sixth through 12th grades in public schools since the 1990s, discussions of Islam took up more and more pages, while the space devoted to Judaism and Christianity simultaneously decreased.
Under Obama’s leadership, children were taught to follow through with feelings they have of being of the opposite gender of the one they were born to be.
Homosexuality, which is more destructive than drug or alcohol addiction, was glorified under Obama’s leadership, and special rights were established for these deviant behaviors instead of creating an environment for those who practice them be set free.
Members of our military services have been required to not only accept homosexuality but to not have an opinion that it is wrong.
Euell White
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.