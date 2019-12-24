Looking for a new four-legged family member? Then consider adopting a dog or cat from our Florence-Lauderdale or Colbert shelters. If you look beyond our shelters, please remember “Buyer Beware.”
Do not buy a puppy online.
Do not buy your puppy from a breeder, unless you are allowed to come meet its parents and inspect the conditions of the facility. Secure breeder papers and a guarantee of refund if needed.
Do not buy your puppy from a pet store. Puppies purchased from retail stores almost certainly come from commercial breeders, whose only motive is to make as much money as possible off this animal.
Investigations conducted by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) have documented that sick puppies taken from horrific living conditions have been delivered to retail stores, where little or no veterinary care is then provided. These animals are then sold at prices of $2,000 up to $7,000 to unsuspecting buyers.
Investigations have also documented that buyers are then left to pay large medical bills ... the care coming too late to save the animal and the store refusing to compensate the buyer and refund the purchase price.
Reputable breeders will not sell their puppies to pet stores.
Please take the time to find the right pet for you and your family.
Dan Summy
Florence
Log In
