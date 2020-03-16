How sad and pathetic that many USA corporate executives and China-sponsored USA organizations are afraid to say “China’s coronavirus” and speak freely and truthful because China dictates what they can say or do.
Will they still feel impaled by China if or when their loved ones and friends start dying?
China power influence will not be able to bring back the dead.
Paul Sabatino
Florence
