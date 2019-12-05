Christmas arrives yet again and with it that familiar seasonal joy but also stress. Mom and Dad and Grandma and Grandpa are getting older, and ideas for gifts have run thin for quite some time.
What could they possibly want?
When people get closer to their deaths, their priorities shift from seeking information, knowledge, money and resources toward seeking meaningful emotional experiences.
They want to spend more time doing things that they value with the people they love.
In general, they don’t want stuff. They want you. They want to spend time with their children, their grandchildren, and savor those experiences.”
So, instead of spending money on fancy things, the more meaningful and affordable gift ideas for aging loved ones might include getting tickets to see a play or a movie, planning a trip, or making dinner together.
Invest in experiences. With experiences, you can spend a lot of money or make it homemade.
The most important thing to emphasize here is the best gifts really come from a place of genuineness, thoughtfulness and love. Time is the scarcest, non-renewable, valuable resource that humans have. That idea becomes more salient with age.
And, that’s why, as we age, time with other people is the best gift we can receive. When we don’t worry about the outcome of the gift and enjoy the process of giving it, that takes away the anxiety and stress and makes it a lot more fun.
Christina Pierpaoli-Parker
University of Alabama student pursuing doctorate in clinical geropsychology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.