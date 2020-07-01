There must be two mindsets taught at the police academy — aggressive toward black citizens, passive toward white citizens. Racism must be a part of the “core” classes offered to the cadets.
There is a limit to the number of deer and wild turkeys you can kill during hunting season, but there is an unlimited number of blacks that can be killed yearly. Is wildlife more precious than black lives?
Blacks murdered can always be justified by the judicial system.
The shield should not give the right to take a life based on skin color, but it does. Being black is like waving a red cape in front of a charging bull.
According to the white man’s law, you are innocent until proven guilty, but for the black man you are guilty until proven innocent.
How much longer should black lives be snuffed out in the name of justice? The statement that all men are created equal is a farce. What a lie!
The flag was not made for black Americans, so why pledge to something that does not apply to the black man?
Equality will come with the second coming of Christ.
Evelyn W. Pugh
Sheffield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.