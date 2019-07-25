On a recent morning in the drive-up window at Jack’s someone in a truck in front of me paid for my chicken biscuit and tea.
I didn’t know this individual but I wanted to thank this person. I wanted to thank this person for doing more than buying me breakfast — for restoring a feeling I wish everyone can feel at this time of uneasiness, a feeling of how it feels to have the self worth that someone would show a little kindness to a complete stranger.
This to me strengthens the lesson that Jesus taught, that we simply need to love one another and take care of each other, that our days on this Earth are numbered and an accounting of our actions will be judged.
One act of kindness has put me back on point. It’s nice to feel loved.
Lanny James
Muscle Shoals
