We live in divided times. The troubles we face will not be solved by politics, especially the partisan politics that fill our screens with angst and fury. We will not build a just society through the identity politics of the left, or the hack agendas of the right.
We have a more lasting legacy and inheritance to draw upon than the “pop-culture” that surrounds us and teaches us what to think and how to view ourselves.
Rooted in the depths of our society is the memory of Christ, He who said, “blessed are the peacemakers.”
We have the followers of Christ who have gone before us, men and women from all around the globe and throughout history who have given themselves to Christ and, in turn, enriched our world with goodness, truth, and beauty — values in short supply in our affluent yet spiritually poor civilization.
Is it possible to draw on this rich inheritance, the teachings of Christ, the example of His saints, the just and right society for which he lived, taught and died?
Or is Christianity just another escape, a delusion, the “opiate of the masses” meant to make life a little more bearable but of no practical use in a modern world?
I’d like to invite you, if these questions bother you too, to join us, the Shoals Anglican Mission, at one of the following info meetings:
• Today at 6 p.m. in the Helen Keller library, and
• Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
Lanier Nail
Florence
