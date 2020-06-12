I was feeling blessed as I watched a young black teen describe "the talk" his mother had with him. Don't wear a hoodie. Don't put your hands in your pockets. Don't stare at a white woman. Don't play loud music in your car.
I was feeling blessed that I never had to give my sons this talk.
Then I realized that it was not the difference between the '70s and '80s when my sons were teenagers, but the color of my skin that made me feel blessed
I remembered the song of my childhood: "Jesus loves the little children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, all are precious in His sight."
If they are precious to Jesus they should be precious to me and you. Are you as angry as I am now?
Judie Paganelli
Florence
